Image caption Andrew Oliver was found at his home in Harwood Road on Saturday afternoon

A man found stabbed to death at a house in Hampshire was a "loving... grandfather, father and brother", his family has said.

Andrew Oliver, 53, was discovered at his home in Harwood Road, Gosport, at about 15:15 GMT on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from a single stab wound to the chest, police said.

His brother, Mark Oliver, 55, of Harwood Road, has appeared in court charged with his murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court again on 8 April.

In a statement, the Oliver family said: "Andrew was a loving, caring and creative grandfather, dad, brother, son and friend.

"He adored his two grandchildren and dog Bert. Life without him is unimaginable."