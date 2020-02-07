Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was discovered at a property in Burlesdon Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man was found dead at a flat in Southampton.

The 70-year-old was pronounced dead after police were called to the property in Bursledon Road shortly after 21:00 GMT on Wednesday. His next of kin has been informed.

Hampshire Constabulary said the 28-year-old arrested man, from Southampton, remains in custody.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.