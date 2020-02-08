Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Perry was found dead at a flat in Southampton on Wednesday

A grandfather found dead in Southampton had a "contagious, hilarious personality", his family has said.

John Perry, 70, was pronounced dead at a flat in Bursledon Road shortly after 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Mr Perry's family said he had lived a "vibrant life, full of adventure and laughter, always doing his best to support the people that mattered most to him".

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Mr Perry's family said in a statement: "John was a father, brother, grandfather and raver.

"His enthusiasm for love and life, contagious hilarious personality and terrible dad jokes, always brought smiles to the faces of his family and friends.

"Although none of us had a real chance to say goodbye, he would want us to celebrate his colourful life in style."