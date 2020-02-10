Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Storm Ciara: Driver killed by falling tree in Hampshire

  • 10 February 2020
Related Topics
A33 Image copyright Google
Image caption The tree fell on to the man's car as he drove near Micheldever, police said

A motorist was killed when a tree fell on to his car while he was driving in high winds, police have said.

The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene near Micheldever, Hampshire, on Sunday.

He was driving his Mercedes from Winchester to Micheldever when the tree fell just before 16:00 GMT, Hampshire Constabulary added.

The A33 was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Police said the man's family has been informed.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites