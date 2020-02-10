Image copyright Google Image caption The tree fell on to the man's car as he drove near Micheldever, police said

A motorist was killed when a tree fell on to his car while he was driving in high winds, police have said.

The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene near Micheldever, Hampshire, on Sunday.

He was driving his Mercedes from Winchester to Micheldever when the tree fell just before 16:00 GMT, Hampshire Constabulary added.

The A33 was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Police said the man's family has been informed.