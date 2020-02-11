Image caption The fire broke out on Monday evening

A large fire has destroyed a former social club in Southampton.

It broke out in the disused Shirley Working Men's Club building in Victor Street at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said more than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze overnight and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Nobody was hurt but residents have been told to keep their windows and doors shut as damping down continues. An investigation into the cause has begun.