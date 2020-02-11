Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Friends said Saeideh Aletaha was 'liked by everyone'

A kickboxer died after suffering a bleed on the brain when she was struck during a professional cage fight, a coroner has said.

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed during the Fast and Furious Fight Series event in Southampton on 16 November 2019.

Opening an inquest, Hampshire Coroner Jason Pegg said initial tests had given the cause of death as acute subdural haematoma.

The hearing was adjourned for a full inquest in Winchester on 22 July.

Ms Aletaha, of Lower Road, Salisbury, was competing in the kickboxing bout in Central Hall, the inquest heard.

Mr Pegg told Monday's hearing: "During the fight she suffered a blow to the head and she collapsed unconscious in the ring."

The amateur kickboxer, known as "Sai", died the next day at Southampton General Hospital.

The coroner said a post-mortem examination had given the principle cause of death as "acute right-sided subdural haematoma", adding that further tests were being carried out.

Previously Stonehenge CrossFit gym said Ms Aletaha, who had been a member for more than three years, was "popular, kind and liked by everyone".

Ms Aletaha's employer, Stannah Stairlifts in Andover, previously said she was a "kind, generous and talented designer".

Posting on Facebook, organisers of the Fast & Furious Fight Series event said "full medical cover" had been present throughout the contest, including a "doctor, paramedic and ambulance on site".

It added: "Safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal."