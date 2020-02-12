Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Kayleigh Dunning was found dead at an address in Portsmouth

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman whose body was found at a property in Portsmouth.

Kayleigh Dunning, 32, was found dead at an address in Kingston Crescent on the evening of 17 December, police said previously.

Mark Brandford, 48, of Kingston Crescent, entered his plea at Portsmouth Crown Court earlier.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a pre-trial hearing on 22 May and a trial scheduled for 8 June.

Police have not released details about the cause of death.

Previously Ms Dunning's family issued a statement, paying tribute to their "kind and... precious daughter".