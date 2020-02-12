Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Image caption James Lattimer put his photograph on to a card that he bought on eBay

A man who faked a membership card to access the best seats at Lord's has been told he could go to jail.

James Lattimer put his photograph on to a card - originally owned by a Lord's member who died in 2014 - after he bought it on eBay, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Lattimer, 51 and from Bournemouth, was found with the faked card in August.

He admitted fraud at a hearing in November and is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court at a later date.

It costs £1,000 to become a member of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), known colloquially as the home of cricket, and there is a 29-year waiting list.

Lattimer, of Green Road in Bournemouth, used the faked card to get into an exclusive members-only area after buying a ticket to enter the ground.

Passing sentence, District Judge Samuel Mark Goozee told Latimer: "I consider my powers are not sufficient for sentence."

Lattimer, who runs a corporate cleaning company, was released on unconditional bail.