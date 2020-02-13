Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kelvin Salter's CCTV camera picked up the sound of the suspected tornado

A man suffered head injuries when sudden "tornado-like" weather blew large stones through the roof of a flat on the Isle of Wight.

The 54-year-old was asleep in bed when stones from the top of a wall outside became loose and were blown through the roof, shortly before 04:30 GMT.

The Isle of Wight's fire service said he was taken to hospital where the extent of his injuries was unknown.

Isle of Wight council said its building control team was assessing the flats.

Image caption The bright white area shows the very intense rainfall across the island at the time of the storm

The stormy weather left a trail of wreckage across the area.

Kelvin Salter of Bellevue Road Cowes captured the strong winds on CCTV. He described the sound of the wind, which he said was followed by a lightning strike, as "very strange".

MeteoGroup forecaster John Hutchinson said: "A powerful squall line, with thunder and lightning in places moved eastwards across southern England last night.

"There are indications that it might have been a tornado but at present we cannot say definitively if it was a tornado or straight line winds."

Image copyright News On The Wight Image caption One resident in Arctic Road woke up to find a boat in the garden