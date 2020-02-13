Image copyright Family photos Image caption Stephen Skilton (left) and Anthony Leech died in the crash near Cheesefoot Head

Two men who died when their Fiesta collided with an Audi near Winchester last month have been described as genuine, loving and loyal.

Anthony Leech, 70, and Stephen Skilton, 61, both from Emsworth, died in the crash on the A272 on 30 January.

Mr Leech's family said he was a "friend to many and one of the world's most genuine guys".

Mr Skilton's family said he would be "remembered for his honesty, consideration and sense of humour".

The crash happened just before 12:30 GMT near Cheesefoot Head - both men died at the scene.

In a tribute released through Hampshire Police, Mr Leech's family described him as a "loving brother and uncle" who was "tragically taken too soon".

Mr Skilton's family said he had been a "loving partner to Jackie, a loyal son, brother, uncle and friend".

"Stephen will be sadly missed by so many people - relatives, work colleagues past and present, Army colleagues, friends and neighbours," the statement said.

Police continue to appeal for information about the collision.