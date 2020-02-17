Storm Dennis: Ferry passengers spend night on board

Image caption Red Funnel vessels - Red Osprey and Red Eagle (pictured) - were unable to sail on Saturday

More than 100 passengers spent the night on board a car ferry confined to port in Southampton as Storm Dennis lashed the south coast.

When Red Funnel's Red Osprey ferry to the Isle of Wight was cancelled on Saturday, passengers were allowed on board to keep warm.

Supervising officer Claire Rowley said there was a "good vibe" among passengers bedding down for the night.

The ferry was eventually able to depart for east Cowes on Sunday morning.

Red Funnels's cross-Solent vehicle ferries and passenger catamaran services were suspended as high winds and heavy rain swept in late on Saturday.

Karen Chapman Green, who was travelling with her 81-year-old mother, told the Isle of Wight County Press: "We arrived at the car ferry terminal at around 7pm, and were concerned due to how cold it was in the waiting room.

"The captain made the decision to let everyone on board, which was hugely appreciated, as we were able to get warm and comfortable."

Passengers were able to sleep on board and were given a free breakfast in the morning.

Ms Roley said passengers were "understanding of the situation" that they would not be travelling to the island until the morning.

"We just wanted to make them comfortable and warm away from the terrible weather conditions outside.

"There was a great vibe on the boat, everyone was having a good laugh.

"We do keep an eye on the weather and when we know something like this may happen, we do bring extra supplies on board."

The ferry arrived in East Cowes shortly after 10:00 GMT on Sunday when limited sailings resumed.