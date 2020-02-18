Southampton stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- 18 February 2020
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Southampton.
The 49-year-old victim was found with stab wounds in Wilton Avenue between 18:30 and 18:45 GMT on Monday after being attacked near Crossley Place.
He remains in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition, police said.
A 49-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV.