Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the victim was attacked near Crossley place

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Southampton.

The 49-year-old victim was found with stab wounds in Wilton Avenue between 18:30 and 18:45 GMT on Monday after being attacked near Crossley Place.

He remains in hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition, police said.

A 49-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV.