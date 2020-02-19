Man charged after woman raped at Southampton shopping centre
- 19 February 2020
A man has been charged after a woman was raped at a shopping centre.
A 21-year-old woman was attacked "within the perimeter" of Westquay shopping centre in Southampton at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.
Krystian Kwarta was charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 20-year-old, of Keyhaven Road, Milton-on-Sea, Hampshire, is set to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.