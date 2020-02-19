Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters from Hampshire and Berkshire were involved in the rescue

A man has been rescued after becoming trapped inside a car in a swollen river in Hampshire.

The Nissan Qashqai became stuck in waist-deep water in a ford that crosses the Long River in New Mill Lane, Eversley, shortly before 00:30 GMT.

The man, in his 70s, was trapped for 90 minutes before being pulled free by specialist water-rescue firefighters. He was taken to Frimley Park Hospital.

The car was later recovered by the fire service at the request of police.