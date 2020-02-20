Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Louis Bond was jailed for 15 months at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court

A driver who knocked down and seriously injured a pedestrian when his dog distracted him has been jailed for 15 months.

Louis Bond, 25, hit the 78-year-old woman in Tadley, Hampshire in January 2019, leaving her with two broken legs and a bleed on the brain.

Hampshire police said his dog had jumped in to the passenger seat causing Bond to turn around.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Bond, of Fairlawn Road, Tadley, drove a BMW through a red light before hitting the woman.

Police said he had turned round to try and return the dog to the back seat.

The injured pedestrian spent more than three months in hospital and can no longer walk without a frame.

Bond was also banned from driving for two years at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.