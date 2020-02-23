Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Fire wrecks empty high street shop in Aldershot

  • 23 February 2020
Firefighters in High Street, Aldershot Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue
Image caption People were told to avoid the area while crews from Surrey and Hampshire tackled the blaze

Fire has ripped through an empty high street shop in Hampshire.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the former electrical store in Aldershot town centre just after 15:20 GMT on Saturday.

People were urged to avoid the area while crews from two counties tackled the blaze which had spread across the ground and first floor.

The fire was out by 20:00 GMT and police officers guarded the building overnight.

No-one was injured and an investigation has been launched into the cause.

Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue
Image caption The fire involved the ground and first floor of the building

