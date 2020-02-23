Fire wrecks empty high street shop in Aldershot
- 23 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire has ripped through an empty high street shop in Hampshire.
More than 30 firefighters were called to the former electrical store in Aldershot town centre just after 15:20 GMT on Saturday.
People were urged to avoid the area while crews from two counties tackled the blaze which had spread across the ground and first floor.
The fire was out by 20:00 GMT and police officers guarded the building overnight.
No-one was injured and an investigation has been launched into the cause.