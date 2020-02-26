Image caption The newborn baby girl was found in the street four weeks ago

Police looking for the mother of a newborn baby girl found dead in a street a month ago have visited more than 800 homes.

The baby was found on 25 January at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road in Portsmouth.

Officers are currently examining CCTV from more than 60 locations, including tower blocks, shops and residents.

Hampshire Constabulary said "painstaking work continues" in a bid to find the mother of the baby.

The force said officers had visited the homes as part of the extensive house-to-house inquiries in and around the Buckland area, where the baby was found.

A spokeswoman said: "It is not too late for anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.

"We appreciate that this may have been a very difficult time but you can still help."

Image caption The bright yellow towel with orange-red stripes had been wrapped in a black T-shirt

In January police released an image of a towel in the hope memories would be jogged.

The bright yellow towel with orange-red stripes found near the body of the baby had been wrapped in a black T-shirt.

Police have previously confirmed the baby was white and born at 39 weeks, which is full-term.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive but officers believe the baby was not born in a hospital.

The force said forensic testing and toxicology work "remains ongoing".