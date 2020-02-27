Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police said Hibbert (pictured) would call the boy after sending out a bulk text message to drug users

A drug dealer who exploited a 13-year-old boy to help him sell heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed.

Kadeem Hibbert, 18, from Andover, Hampshire, arranged for the teenager to travel to the town in October last year when he was caught with a knife and wraps of the drugs.

Hibbert was jailed for two years and seven months after admitting modern slavery and drug dealing offences at Winchester Crown Court.

The boy was released without charge.

Hampshire Police said Hibbert, of Livia Close, had also arranged the boy's travel within Andover for a nine-day period in October last year.

The force said he would call the boy after sending out a bulk text message to drug users and the boy was arrested shortly after one of the texts.

'Vulnerable children'

On 26 November, officers searched Hibbert's home and found wraps of heroin and cash.

After the sentencing on Wednesday, Det Con Tom Bailey said: "This is the first time we have been able to use modern slavery laws to secure the conviction of a drug dealer.

"Hibbert exploited a vulnerable young boy to peddle class A drugs in Andover for his own financial gain.

"This case shows we will use all legislation available to us to target criminals who exploit vulnerable children and adults to deal these harmful substances."