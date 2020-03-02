Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Eastleigh teenager dies in two-car collision

  • 2 March 2020
Allbrook Way, Eastleigh Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene in Allbrook Way

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a teenager was killed in a collision between two cars.

Police were called to Allbrook Way near Eastleigh, Hampshire, at 21:46 GMT on Sunday.

An 18-year-old local man, who had been driving a Ford Fiesta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old Winchester man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while over the limit of a controlled drug.

He was in a Subaru Impreza together with a 35-year-old woman from Hillingdon, London, who was seriously injured.

Police said inquiries were continuing to establish which of the pair was driving the Impreza.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites