Image copyright Google Image caption The laptop was stolen from a city council worker's car in November

Portsmouth City Council could face a fine for millions of pounds after a laptop and paperwork were stolen from an employee's car.

The laptop and files, containing the personal records of four adults and two children, were taken in November.

The information included details about their schools, family and health.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), if found to be a data breach, the city council could be fined up to £17m.

The incident is under investigation by the Information Commissioner's Office, which has the power to fine organisations for data breaches.

A council spokesman said: "'We have robust security measures, including encrypting personal data and equipment."

The authority said since the theft it had implemented a number of measures to improve data security.