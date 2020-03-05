Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Botleigh Grange: Hotel with low food hygiene rating sold

  • 5 March 2020
Botleigh Grange Hotel Image copyright Philip Halling
Image caption Botleigh Grange Hotel was built in the 17th Century and has been used as a venue for weddings

A hotel which closed after being given a very low food hygiene rating has sold for an undisclosed sum.

Botleigh Grange, a 17th Century country house in Hedge End, Hampshire, was put into administration in January.

Administrators Leonard Curtis said the 55-bedroom property has been bought by an international hotelier.

Health inspectors gave the spa hotel a food hygiene rating of one out of five in November, requiring major improvement. The lowest rating is zero.

Leonard Curtis said the site, which has previously been used as a wedding venue, was being surveyed to establish what work needs to be done ahead of it reopening.

The administrators subsequently said a Daily Echo report highlighting the hygiene violations was "one of the contributing factors" behind the hotel's collapse.

Confirming the sale, joint administrator Neil Bennett said: "The property has attracted a high level of interest, as expected, and the buyer is an extremely experienced hotelier from overseas."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites