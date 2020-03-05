Image copyright Philip Halling Image caption Botleigh Grange Hotel was built in the 17th Century and has been used as a venue for weddings

A hotel which closed after being given a very low food hygiene rating has sold for an undisclosed sum.

Botleigh Grange, a 17th Century country house in Hedge End, Hampshire, was put into administration in January.

Administrators Leonard Curtis said the 55-bedroom property has been bought by an international hotelier.

Health inspectors gave the spa hotel a food hygiene rating of one out of five in November, requiring major improvement. The lowest rating is zero.

Leonard Curtis said the site, which has previously been used as a wedding venue, was being surveyed to establish what work needs to be done ahead of it reopening.

The administrators subsequently said a Daily Echo report highlighting the hygiene violations was "one of the contributing factors" behind the hotel's collapse.

Confirming the sale, joint administrator Neil Bennett said: "The property has attracted a high level of interest, as expected, and the buyer is an extremely experienced hotelier from overseas."