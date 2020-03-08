Hythe baby death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder
- 8 March 2020
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a baby was found in woodland.
The recently-born boy was found near Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, on Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Liz Williams called the investigation into the baby's death "difficult and complex".