Hythe baby death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder

  • 8 March 2020
Shore Road, Hythe
Image caption Police were at the scene on Shore Road in Hythe on Friday morning

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a baby was found in woodland.

The recently-born boy was found near Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, on Thursday.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Liz Williams called the investigation into the baby's death "difficult and complex".

