A hospital worker at University Hospital Southampton has tested positive for coronavirus.

The staff member worked a nightshift on a surgical high dependency unit on Friday and is now isolated at home.

Any patients and staff who "came into close contact" with the person have also been isolated.

The unit has now been closed to new admissions, but the hospital said patients should continue to attend appointments normally.

Staff have also been told they should come into work unless advised not to.