Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Hythe baby death: Police given more time to question murder suspect

  • 9 March 2020
Shore Road, Hythe
Image caption The body of the newborn boy was found near Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton

Police have been given more time to question a woman held on suspicion of murdering a baby whose body was found in woodland in Hampshire.

The body of the newborn boy was found near Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, on Thursday.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

Detectives have now been granted a further 32 hours to continue questioning the suspect, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites