Image copyright FAS Image caption Friends of Alton Station members returned to find the station's staircases being demolished

Part of a unique Victorian railway bridge has been "smashed up" by contractors, conservationists have claimed.

The main span of the wooden footbridge at Alton, Hampshire, was removed for restoration last week.

However the Friends of Alton Station (FAS) group said the remaining stair sections were later demolished by contractors working for Network Rail.

Network Rail said the staircases were "rotten and unsafe".

Image caption The span of the bridge was lifted clear of the stairways which were later demolished

The wooden footbridge, held together with bolts, was erected in 1892 and is the last remaining one of its type on the rail network, FAS said.

The group had agreed to pay £35,000 towards the cost of the operation to allow it to be restored and re-erected on the Mid-Hants heritage line.

Network Rail removed the main span of the bridge as planned on Saturday.

Image caption The bridge span was removed on a low loader

FAS said its members oversaw the removal of the bridge to a depot for restoration, but they later returned to the station to find "wanton and enthusiastic" destruction of the stairs.

It said: "They discovered that in their absence Network Rail's contractors had completely smashed up the stair sets leading up from platforms one and two, and essential for the refurbishment programme.

"What should have been a time for celebration turned to anger as the team saw the remains of the stairways, splintered pieces of wood, being loaded on to a waste management lorry."

Network Rail said: "We are pleased that the Friends of Alton Station have been able to retain what could be salvaged of the disused and derelict Victorian footbridge and hope that it will find a new home in the area.

"Due to the severe rotten and unsafe condition of the staircases, we were always clear that it would not be possible to retain these."