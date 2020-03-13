Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Wayne Wellington had taken crack cocaine and heroin before the crash

A lorry driver who took crack cocaine and heroin hours before falling asleep at the wheel and causing a crash which killed two men has been jailed.

Wayne Wellington veered off the A34 near Bullington, Hampshire, in 2018.

His vehicle crashed into Vipin Kumar, 43, and Kevin Ackrell, 49, who had been exchanging details at the side of the road after a minor collision.

Wellington was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 41-year-old had previously admitted two lesser charges of causing death by careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Winchester Crown Court heard Wellington's girlfriend, who was a passenger in his cab at the time of the crash, had urged him not to drive as he had seemed "dopey".

She said he had started taking crack and heroin the night before, finishing it in the early hours.

Wellington's lorry came off the road at 09:19 BST on 3 July and hit the back of Mr Ackrell's van.

It took nine seconds for the lorry, which was travelling at 60mph, to come to a stop and no braking had occurred before impact, the court heard.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Father-of-one Vipin Kumar died at the scene of the crash in July 2018

Father-of-one Mr Kumar, from Reading, died at the scene and Mr Ackrell, from Trowbridge in Wiltshire, who had two sons and a daughter, died in hospital three days later.

Defence barrister James Bloomer said his client wanted to apologise to the victims' family for his "dreadful error".

Sentencing Wellington, Judge Jane Miller QC told him he had "dozed off" and that his drug-taking caused the "terrible accident".

She said the two victims had been doing the "sensible thing" by exchanging details and that his lorry had acted as a "lethal weapon".

Wellington, of Sheepridge Road in Huddersfield, was also banned from driving for 10 years.