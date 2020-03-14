Image copyright Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews spent three hours tackling the blaze in Ascension Close

A terraced house has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Fire crews were called at 21:21 GMT on Friday to the two-storey property in Ascension Close in Popley, Basingstoke.

About 30 firefighters spent three hours tackling the blaze which spread to the lofts of neighbouring properties but caused no injuries, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Police said a 57-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.