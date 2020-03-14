Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Popley house destroyed in suspected arson attack

  • 14 March 2020
Ascension Close fire Image copyright Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Fire crews spent three hours tackling the blaze in Ascension Close

A terraced house has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Fire crews were called at 21:21 GMT on Friday to the two-storey property in Ascension Close in Popley, Basingstoke.

About 30 firefighters spent three hours tackling the blaze which spread to the lofts of neighbouring properties but caused no injuries, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Police said a 57-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.

Image copyright Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The fire destroyed a two-storey mid-terrace house

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites