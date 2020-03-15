Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Portsmouth's first case of coronavirus has been confirmed

Portsmouth has its first case of coronavirus, Public Health England has reported.

It brings the total number of cases in Hampshire to 41 - currently the highest number of any UK county.

A second case of Covid-19 on the Isle of Wight was also confirmed by the island's council on Saturday night.

Hampshire County Council said it was working with Public Health England, local NHS partners and other agencies to ensure it was "well prepared".