Image caption Danny Stevens was shot at a garage block in Blackwater

Two people have been found guilty of sheltering a teenager wanted by police for shooting a teenager.

The 17-year-old shot Danny Stevens, also 17, at a garage block in Blackwater, Hampshire, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Glen Johnson, 43, and Samantha Binfield, 52, helped the attacker clean up and gave him a place to stay after the attack in 2018.

The pair will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 24 April.

Both were convicted of assisting an offender.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was previously found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was sentenced to eight years and 10 weeks in youth custody.

Image caption Police were called to Hearsey Gardens on 10 February 2018

Police said Binfield picked up the suspect from the garage block and took him to her house to clean up.

Deported from Thailand

Later that day Johnson drove the suspect to Chertsey, Surrey, where he kept a boat.

He allowed him to change clothes and stay overnight.

Both were arrested when Johnson took the boy to a police station the following day, the force said.

Johnson fled to Pattaya, Thailand, after being released on bail, and was deported before trial.

Johnson, of no fixed abode, and Binfield, of Hearsey Gardens, were convicted after a retrial.

A court previously heard that the 17-year-old attacker and Mr Stevens, now 19, had been involved in a feud over a fatal road crash before the shooting.