Hambledon death: Teenager in court over woman's murder
- 17 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother of two.
Joanna Thompson, 50, was found dead from neck injuries at a house in Vicarage Lane, Hambledon, Hampshire, on 1 July.
The teenager, who has been detained under the Mental Health Act, appeared via video link at Salisbury Crown Court.
The case was adjourned for a plea hearing on 29 June.