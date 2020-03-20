Man admits raping woman at Southampton shopping centre
- 20 March 2020
A man has admitted raping a woman at a shopping centre.
The 21-year-old woman was attacked "within the perimeter" of Westquay shopping centre in Southampton at about 08:00 GMT on 15 February, police said.
Krystian Kwarta, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a hearing at Southampton Crown Court.
He will be sentenced at the same court on 30 April.