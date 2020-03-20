Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Claire Colebourn told a court she felt her daughter would be "safer in heaven"

A mother who drowned her three-year-old daughter in a bath gave "no indicators of risk", an inquiry has found.

Claire Colebourn, 37, was jailed for a minimum of 18 years for murdering her daughter Bethan at their home in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, in 2017.

Mrs Colebourn was deemed by a counsellor to be a "good and loving mother", Hampshire Safeguarding Children Board (HSCB) said.

Its report said Bethan's death came as a "great shock" to health workers.

Bethan was found lying in bed at her home in Whitsbury Road by her grandmother on 19 October 2017. Paramedics were unable to revive her.

Mrs Colebourn told her trial her she felt her daughter would be "safer in heaven" and her "spirit could be at peace".

The trial judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, said the former teacher was in a "highly emotional state" after the break-up of her marriage.

Jailing her for life, the judge said: "You wanted to deny your husband the chance to bring up Bethan."

Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Bethan Colebourn's family said she "brought joy to people's lives"

HSCB said Mrs Colebourn had discussed marital issues with a counsellor, who had "no safeguarding concerns".

She was identified as possibly suffering from post-natal depression by her diabetes consultant, the report said.

It found that health visitors' checks for the condition as well for the possibility of domestic abuse should have been less "superficial".

However it concluded: "There were no indications that either of these factors were a feature of family life.

"There was no indication of any warning signs or indicators of risk which might have prompted further assessment or intervention."