Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Cannon is one of the players self-isolating after testing positive for the virus

Three Portsmouth Football Club players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The club said test results received on Friday night revealed James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett all have the virus.

The players are self-isolating and are showing mild or no symptoms - the club said they were all "in good spirits and perfectly calm".

The club has tested all players and first team staff for the virus, with half of the results yet to come back.

Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin said: "Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it.

"We once again urge everyone to follow the current government guidelines."

The club said it had notified Public Health England.