Image copyright Marc Wilson Image caption Marc Wilson had his flight from Guatemala cancelled last week

A holidaymaker stranded in Guatemala due to the coronavirus outbreak has accused the British embassy of offering him "no help".

Marc Wilson, 33, from Southampton, is in lockdown and his return flight to the UK has been cancelled.

Mr Wilson said he was unable to leave his accommodation and roads had been closed, meaning he could not get a bus from the capital to Mexico.

The Foreign Office said it was providing support to Britons,

Speaking from the Peten region, seven hours from Guatemala City, he said: "I would like to get back to the UK immediately... the embassy in Guatemala has been zero help.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Wilson is locked down in Peten

"They have not replied to any emails of mine and they are publishing their plans to try and get us out too late for anyone outside of Guatemala City to join. There has been no advice on what is best to do."

He said Britons in the Central American country were scared as local people believed Europeans were to blame for the spread of coronavirus.

According to Foreign Office guidance, bus companies are transporting foreigners to borders at Tecun Uman and El Carmen.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We recognise that any British people currently overseas may be nervous about the impact of coronavirus on their travel and their health.

"We are in close contact with travel providers and our international partners to provide support to those British people affected by ongoing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19."