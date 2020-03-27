Image copyright Dan Kozakewycz Image caption Dan Kozakewycz said he was proud to do something positive for the NHS

A laser cutter is donating 1,500 protective face masks to the Isle of Wight's St Mary's Hospital after raising a £1,000 target in three days.

Dan Kozakewycz, from Bembridge, said he was "overwhelmed" by the fund-raising response on his crowd-funding page.

He wanted to help the NHS after a "drop in demand" for his usual products, and agreed the prototype with the Isle Of Wight NHS Trust on Thursday.

The trust said that "such support is utterly welcome and heart-warming".

Mr Kozakewycz, from Black Art Graphics, usually produces corporate gifts and merchandise for the automotive industry.

Image copyright Dan Kozakewycz Image caption The prototype has been approved by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust

He turned his attention to designing and manufacturing the clear plastic visors after hearing the NHS was facing a severe shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He set up a crowd-funding page on Sunday and by Tuesday he had reached his target, with donations still coming in.