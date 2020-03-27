Elderly woman hit by car in Totton dies in hospital
A 74-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.
The crash involving the woman and a Volkswagen Tiguan happened in Haydock Close, Totton, Hampshire, around 15:37 GMT on Monday.
She suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital, Hampshire police said.
Officers are investigating and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.