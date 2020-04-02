Image copyright HFRS Image caption The fire spread throughout the roof of the thatched home

A fire has wrecked a thatched cottage in the New Forest.

The blaze broke out in the rural detached property in Ringwood Road, North Gorley, shortly after 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

More than 60 firefighters from Hampshire and Dorset Fire and Rescue Services worked overnight to bring the blaze under control.

Crews remain at the scene dealing with hot spots. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Image copyright ScAS Hart Image caption The entire roof of the house was destroyed in the blaze