Coronavirus: British sailors in Tahiti face repatriation wait
A group of British sailors stranded in Tahiti face up to a month aboard their vessel amid a coronavirus lockdown.
Their 60ft yacht was diverted to the Pacific Ocean island during a 3,000-mile voyage after social restrictions were imposed in the region.
The boat is confined to a marina on the island in French Polynesia and the 10-strong crew is allowed on shore only for essential supplies.
The Foreign Office said it would ensure the group receive support.
The yacht is operated by Hampshire-based adventure sailing company Rubicon 3 as part of a round-the-world rally.
Arabella Sprot, the yacht's first mate, said the rally's organiser, the World Cruising Club, asked them to make a 1,000-mile diversion to Tahiti as the coronavirus crisis deepened.
The 31-year-old, from Owslebury, said the group managed to make the journey despite running out of fuel and surviving on limited stocks of food.
She said: "We started to get more and more information about how the last flight had left and that we weren't technically allowed in, but that we couldn't leave - so we are in no man's land.
"French Polynesia doesn't want us, we don't want to be a burden but we also don't have a way out."
'Tropical paradise'
Ms Sprot added: "It may be a tropical paradise but when you are confined to a marina and living on a non-air-conditioned boat with 10 people, it is a challenge."
The World Cruising Club said it was liaising with the government but it would be "extremely unlikely" a flight home could be arranged before early May.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the tour organiser of a group of British people in Tahiti, and are in touch with the local authorities to ensure they receive the support they require."
