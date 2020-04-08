Image copyright Family photo Image caption The body of 20-year-old Sol Hemy was discovered in the River Itchen

A suspect has been told he will not be charged with murdering a man who was found dead in a park river.

The body of Sol Hemy, 20, was found in the water at Riverside Park, Southampton, in September 2019.

Police said a post-mortem examination had concluded that the cause of death was drowning.

Detectives said the 28-year-old suspect from Gosport would not face a murder charge and a file had been prepared for the coroner.

Image caption Police cordoned off a part of Riverside Park in Southampton

Police were called to the scene when gunshots were heard in River Walk at 01:00 BST on 5 September.

Officers then found an abandoned car and a large amount of cannabis in a house.

Mr Hemy, from Sholing, was found dead in the River Itchen at 06:30.

He had not been shot and police said his death was "unexplained".

Detectives have not said whether any of the incidents are linked.

Image caption A property in River Walk was also sealed off

Police said a 28-year-old man from Gosport had been served with a postal requisition to appear in court later in the year to face a charge of dangerous driving.

Detectives previously charged three men and a 17-year-old boy, all from Southampton, with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to possess a firearm.

The accused - Robert Johnston, 24, of Tennyson Avenue; Fardeen Hamidy, 26, of Bursledon Road; Christy Flaherty, 26, of Malmesbury Road; and the teenager who cannot be named - are due to appear at Southampton Crown Court in May.

Mr Flaherty is also accused of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.