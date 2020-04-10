Image copyright Google Image caption The 40-year-old pedestrian was struck on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 3 and 2

A woman died when she was struck by a lorry on a motorway near Southampton.

The crash happened on the M27 westbound, between junction 3, for Nursling, and junction 2, for Ower, at about 04:20 BST.

The 40-year-old pedestrian died at the scene. The lorry driver was uninjured.

Hampshire Constabulary said investigations into the exact circumstances of the crash were "ongoing" and is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The affected section of motorway was closed for a time but has since reopened.