Basingstoke man suspected of trying to kill police officer

  • 13 April 2020
Churchill Place, Churchill Way, Basingstoke Image copyright Google
Image caption The officer was attacked in Churchill Way on Sunday, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer at a city centre block of flats.

The officer was attacked while attending a "concern for welfare" call in Churchill Way, Basingstoke, Hampshire, at 16:30 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to North Hampshire Hospital for treatment. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

A 43-year-old Basingstoke man remains in police custody.

