Image caption The crash on Forest Road, Newport involved two cars and a bus.

A 19-year-old woman has been charged a year after a woman was killed and 22 people were injured in a crash involving two cars and a bus.

The crash happened on the A3054 near Newport on the Isle of Wight on 14 April 2019.

The woman who died, who was in her 60s, was travelling in a Fiat Bravo.

Yaashmi Ravikumar has been charged with death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Ms Ravikumar, of Buller Road, Laindon, Essex, is due to appear at Isle of Wight Crown Court on 15 May.