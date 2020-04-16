Image copyright David Goddard/Getty Images Image caption The area set aside for the mortuary is a secure location on one side of the airfield known as the Grayson Site

Southampton Airport is to become a temporary mortuary to serve Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton during the coronavirus outbreak.

The area to be used is a specially adapted secure location completely separate from the passenger terminal, known as the Grayson Site.

Hampshire County Council's director of public health, Simon Bryant, said it was important to be "well prepared".

The site is to receive round-the-clock policing.

Mr Bryant added: "I would like to reassure the families and friends of those who may be accommodated temporarily at the Grayson Site that their loved ones will be afforded every possible respect."

He added the authority had been liaising closely with faith leaders "to ensure that required customs and practices will be observed at all times".

The airport is currently only running one lunchtime flight a day to Jersey and Guernsey.