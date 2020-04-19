Image copyright Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption Police have warned people to avoid Shanklin beach

Eight walkers have been rescued after they were cut off on a beach by a "substantial cliff collapse".

Police have warned anyone taking their daily exercise to avoid Shanklin beach on the Isle of Wight following the rock fall at about 16:40 BST on Saturday.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were called out to Luccombe Bay amid fears that people had become trapped under the rocks, although no-one was injured.

Emergency services and the coastguard helicopter also attended the scene.

Two groups of walkers were in the area when part of the cliff toppled on to the beach.

Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard said the stranded people were brought to a safe part of the shore by lifeboat.

It said the multi-agency response included support from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, the Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat, Hampshire Police, and the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

Image copyright Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption Two groups were on their daily exercise walk when the cliff fall happened

David Hurden, senior maritime operations officer for HM Coastguard, said: "There is nothing to suggest these two separate groups were breaking lockdown rules.

"They were socially distancing from each other on a walk near to their homes.

"We're thankful that no-one has been injured in the incident."

Hampshire Police said: "As a result of the collapse, access to the beach from Luccombe Bay is not safe for the public.

"If you are out on your daily exercise please avoid this area at all costs."