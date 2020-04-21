Image copyright Marti Pellow Image caption Marti Pellow sang With A Little Help From My Friends and Love is All Around for Sam Emmonds and the NHS staff treating her

Singer Marti Pellow dedicated a lockdown performance to a fan fighting Covid-19, along with NHS staff.

The former Wet Wet Wet frontman was contacted by the sister of Sam Emmonds, being treated at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Pellow posted two songs on social media, urging viewers to "Sing along with me for Sam".

Her sister Hayley Fagan, who works at the same hospital, said it had "lifted" the staff.

It was heartwarming to see and hear all of your get well wishes for Sam and all the brave @NHSuk angels. Even after a 12 hour shift you still took time to share kind words for us all. You asked for another one... sing along if you know the words Full video https://t.co/rgYcVmtE4U pic.twitter.com/appdcbLui1 — Marti Pellow (@martiofficial) April 19, 2020

On Friday, the 55-year-old star posted an initial video of him singing With A Little Help From My Friends - a hit for Wet Wet Wet in 1988.

"This one is for Sam Emmonds who is fighting the fight with help from our NHS angels at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth," Pellow posted.

"Sing along with me for Sam and all our amazingly brave NHS staff, I have left a wee space for you to scream and let it all out. Stay home and stay safe everyone, love to love Marti."

Ms Fagan said she had contacted Pellow through social media and was "amazed" when he messaged her and dedicated the song to her sister.

Image copyright Family Handout/PA Image caption Marti Pellow said Sam Emmonds was "on the mend"

"I am an acute medical technician at QA hospital and this message from him lifted the NHS workers' spirits," she said.

"To our utter shock he then was so overwhelmed by the response he got he then sang another, Love Is All Around, for us all.

On Sunday, the star posted a second video of him singing the Four Weddings and a Funeral theme.

"I can't believe the response to me singing the song for Sam, it's unbelievable and I hear she's on the mend," he said.

Ms Fagan said her sister was now out of intensive care.

"The whole family thank the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved her life."