A man has been found dead nearly a week after after being arrested on suspicion of murdering a 33-year-old woman.

Her body was found by ambulance workers at a property in Bridge Street, Andover, at about 15:45 BST on 15 April.

The 25-year-old suspect, who has not been named, had been released on police bail.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Detectives said the woman's death was still under investigation while they awaited further results from a post-mortem examination.