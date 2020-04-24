Image copyright Barry Shimmon/Geograph Image caption The Southampton store will not reopen

Debenhams has announced that more stores are to permanently close.

The retailer confirmed that four of its premises would not be reopening once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, impacting 200 staff.

The news comes a week after it revealed that seven other stores across the country were to close, following the company's collapse into administration.

Stores in Southampton, Swindon, Kidderminster and Borehamwood are the latest closures confirmed on Friday.

Of these four, the Southampton location is by far the biggest store and accounts for 106 of the staff affected.

Previously, Debenhams confirmed that it had agreed terms with landlords to secure the future on 120 of its stores.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said: "Sadly we have been unable to agree terms with the landlords in the four locations and as a result the stores will not be re-opening when government restrictions are lifted.

"We greatly regret the effect on our colleagues, who have served our customers in Southampton and the other stores with commitment and dedication."

Debenhams is currently in what it describes as a "light touch" administration to protect it from legal action from creditors while its department stores are closed.

The retailer is still trading online "normally" while its shops are closed.

It has furloughed the majority of its staff who are being paid under the government's coronavirus job retention scheme which pays 80% of a worker's salary up to £2,500 a month.