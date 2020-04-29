Image copyright MOD Image caption HMS Queen Elizabeth had been due to sail from Portsmouth on Tuesday

More than 800 sailors have been tested for coronavirus on board aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

A planned sailing on Tuesday for sea training was postponed and the carrier has remained in Portsmouth while the ship's company was tested.

The Royal Navy said it was awaiting the test results before deciding on when to depart.

The decision to test the crew came after a number of outbreaks of the virus on board US and French warships.

Last week a navy spokesman announced there would be a "short but manageable delay" in sailing while it made use of spare NHS testing capacity to test the crew.

"This is the right and sensible thing to do to ensure the Navy can continue to deliver on operations now and in the future," he said.

"She will be operating in waters close to the UK coast and the commanding officer has the discretion to cease the training, if deemed necessary,.