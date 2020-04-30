Image copyright Nisa Local Maybush Image caption Kash and Satinder "genuinely care about their customers", their son said

A local Nisa shop is offering home deliveries and a click-and-collect system during the coronavirus lockdown.

Satinder and Kash Jagpal are providing the service - usually only offered by big supermarket chains - from their branch in Maybush, Southampton.

Drivers from a nearby taxi firm whose income have been affected by the pandemic are dropping off the goods and collecting the delivery charge.

Mr Jagpal said it was "very hard work", with up to 40 orders a day.

'Really nice customers'

The couple, who have run the shop for 13 years, wanted to help their customers stay safe and avoid long queues at supermarkets. People can check availability on Facebook and message the shop with their order.

Mr Jagpal - who had a triple heart bypass 18 months ago, which puts him at higher risk if he contracted coronavirus - said they were supporting the community and his regulars were "very happy to get service".

He said: "We have really nice customers - we respect them and they respect us."

Image copyright Nisa Local Maybush Image caption The store near Southampton University Hospital also donated ten litres of hand sanitizer to the ambulance service

Customer Mike Dillon described the couple as "lovely people" who should be recognised for how they help the community.

Another, Kev Shipp, added it was "refreshing" his local store had been so accommodating.

Zulfiqar Malik, from Door 2 Door Cars, described teaming up with the shop as a "new venture".

"We're trying to make the best out of the situation - every little helps."

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said local shops were "particularly vital" in their role of helping communities deal with the pandemic.