Mark Burgess was previously the choirmaster at All Saints' in Portsmouth

A former choirmaster accused of dozens of sex offences against children is to face further charges.

Mark Burgess, 66, from Hilsea, Portsmouth, was already facing 58 counts relating to the alleged abuse of 11 children between 1976 and 2009.

Hampshire Constabulary said Mr Burgess had now been charged with a further 15 counts involving two further victims.

The offences relate to his time as a choirmaster at All Saints in Portsmouth and Westbourne Choir in West Sussex.

The charges include indecent assault, gross indecency with a child, inciting sexual activity with a child, and sexual touching - all involving children under 16.

Mr Burgess was bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 23 July.